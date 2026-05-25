Saad Lamjarred in Italia: cresce l’attesa per lo show-evento del 2026 a Treviso

Il countdown è ufficialmente iniziato per quello che si preannuncia come uno degli eventi musicali più attesi dell’anno. Sabato 13 giugno 2026, a partire dalle ore 17:00, il Palaverde di Treviso aprirà le sue porte a una vera e propria icona della musica mondiale: Saad Lamjarred.

Dopo aver conquistato i palcoscenici del mondo arabo con live da record, l’artista porta finalmente la sua energia e il suo straordinario impatto globale nel cuore del pubblico italiano, dove l’entusiasmo è già alle stelle. La scelta della location è strategica. Treviso sorge a due passi dalla storica Venezia, creando un polo d’attrazione formidabile all’interno del Veneto, una delle regioni più importanti e dinamiche d’Italia.

Proprio in questo contesto, le sonorità di Saad Lamjarred hanno già trovato da tempo un terreno fertile per risaltare, con le sue canzoni e le sue musiche, nell’arte e nella cultura dell’intera area veneziana. Questo appuntamento trevigiano promette di trasformarsi in un evento memorabile, un’occasione unica per la grande community di fan italiana di vivere uno show dal vivo straordinario.

Il pubblico del Palaverde si prepari a ballare ed emozionarsi con uno spettacolo che sarà un viaggio sonoro senza barriere geografiche o linguistiche, capace di unire i grandi successi storici alle hit più recenti del cantante. L’attesa è ormai febbrile e cresce di ora in ora.

Questo straordinario evento a Treviso potrebbe essere solo il primo di una serie di futuri appuntamenti musicali dell’artista nel nostro Paese.

I biglietti saranno presto in arrivo sui principali circuiti di prevendita per quello che si candida ufficialmente a essere uno dei concerti più importanti dell’anno.

Saad Lamjarred

Saad Lamjarred in Italy: Anticipation Grows for the 2026 Show-Event in Treviso

The countdown has officially begun for what promises to be one of the most anticipated music events of the year. On Saturday, June 13, 2026, starting at 5:00 PM, the Palaverde in Treviso will open its doors to a true icon of global music: Saad Lamjarred.

After conquering the stages of the Arab world with record-breaking live performances, the artist is finally bringing his energy and extraordinary global impact to the hearts of Italian audiences, where enthusiasm is already sky-high. The choice of location is strategic.

Treviso is located just steps from historic Venice, creating a formidable attraction within the Veneto region, one of Italy’s most important and dynamic regions. Precisely in this context, Saad Lamjarred’s sound has long found fertile ground, resonating with his songs and music in the art and culture of the entire Venice area. This Treviso event promises to be a memorable one, a unique opportunity for the large Italian fan community to experience an extraordinary live show.

The Palaverde audience should prepare to dance and be thrilled by a show that will be a musical journey without geographical or linguistic barriers, combining his greatest hits with the singer’s most recent hits. Anticipation is now feverish and growing by the hour.

This extraordinary event in Treviso could be just the first of a series of future musical events for the artist in our country.

Tickets will soon be available on the main advance ticket sales channels for what is officially poised to be one of the most important concerts of the year.